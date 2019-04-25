KCK police shoot man during robbery investigation and gunfight, police chief says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the scene of a reported robbery at a pharmacy, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

Police said officers responded to a reported robbery about 6 p.m. at a CVS pharmacy at 3750 State Avenue.

When the officers arrived, he said, a man exited the store and shot at them.

He said the officers shot back and injured the man.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Detectives were arriving at the scene to investigate, Zeigler said.

At the scene, Officer Zac Blair, a police spokesman, said there was “a confrontation that took place outside the store that resulted in shots being fired.” He said officers fired, and multiple shots were fired.

No officers were injured, he said.

Police blocked off a large area around the scene. Police said a new shooting investigation team would respond to the scene, including investigators from Topeka.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.