Police investigate shooting in Riverside after man found wounded with ‘vague’ story
Police investigated a shooting that wounded a man in Riverside Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northwest Klamm, which is near the trailhead to the Vivion Road Trail. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening.
Police didn’t have any suspect information. They said details about the shooting were “very vague.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
