Crime

Police investigate shooting in Riverside after man found wounded with ‘vague’ story

Police investigated a shooting that wounded a man in Riverside Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northwest Klamm, which is near the trailhead to the Vivion Road Trail. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening.

Police didn’t have any suspect information. They said details about the shooting were “very vague.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
