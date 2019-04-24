Police investigate shooting in Riverside after man found wounded with ‘vague’ story

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police investigated a shooting that wounded a man in Riverside Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northwest Klamm, which is near the trailhead to the Vivion Road Trail. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening.

Police didn’t have any suspect information. They said details about the shooting were “very vague.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).