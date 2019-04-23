Two men shot in the legs in Kansas City, Kansas; police suspect gunfight

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Two men were shot in the legs Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, in what investigators suspected was a gunfight, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North 77th Terrace. Arriving officers found two men, ages 18 and 19, on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both men said they didn’t know who shot them, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter. Both refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Police thought it appeared they were involved in a gunfight, Zeigler said.

No suspect information was available.