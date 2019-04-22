Police investigate shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a shooting Monday in the 1800 block of North 26th Street.

Police responded to the shooting about 3:36 p.m.

The shooting was initially reported as being life-threatening, but police found that the victim had been shot in the leg and was in stable condition.

Police said no cooperating witnesses were available and they had no description of a suspect.