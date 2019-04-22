Crime
Police investigate shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a shooting Monday in the 1800 block of North 26th Street.
Police responded to the shooting about 3:36 p.m.
The shooting was initially reported as being life-threatening, but police found that the victim had been shot in the leg and was in stable condition.
Police said no cooperating witnesses were available and they had no description of a suspect.
Comments