Man accused of PCP-crazed shotgun killing of Chinese missionary pleads guilty in KC

Friends remember missionary Xindong Hao, who was killed in south Kansas City Friends remember Xindong Hao, a Chinese friend who was shot on Bridge Manor Drive near Red Bridge Road in south Kansas City Wednesday night. Hao was in Kansas City to study at the International House of Prayer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Friends remember Xindong Hao, a Chinese friend who was shot on Bridge Manor Drive near Red Bridge Road in south Kansas City Wednesday night. Hao was in Kansas City to study at the International House of Prayer.

A 19-year-old man who police said was high on PCP when he started shooting at people in a south Kansas City neighborhood last summer has pleaded guilty in the killing of a Chinese missionary, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Curtrail Hudson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action in the Aug. 1 shooting death of Xindong Hao, 38.

Prosecutors said Hao had recently arrived in Kansas City with his wife and four children to join other missionaries at the International House of Prayer.

Two other people were wounded.

According to court records, police were called to the 3600 block of Bridge Manor Drive to investigate a reported shooting. Arriving officers found Hao dead in front of a home, with several shotgun shell casings on the ground around him.

A second shooting victim had already been rushed to a hospital when officers arrived. Police found more shotgun shell casings in front of a house nearby at 112th Street and Bales Avenue. A third victim reported being shot while driving through the area, police said.

Hao, along with his wife Laura and their children ages 2, 4, 6 and 8 had relocated to Kansas City just the day before, from China.

Prosecutors said Hudson told police he thought Hao was an accomplice of another man he’d been arguing with moments before. Investigators learned that man was one of the other shooting victims.

Police said Hao was speaking on a cellphone when Hudson approached him. Hudson later told police he thought he heard Hao say, “He is right here,” according to court records.

Hudson then fired several shots at Hao. Witnesses said after Hao was shot, Hudson hit him multiple times with the butt of the shotgun.

A third victim, who was driving a truck, suffered a graze wound after witnessing Hudson shoot Hao. A witness told police that Hudson was running behind the truck and “continued to shoot as he ran.”

Hudson allegedly threw the shotgun down a nearby drain. He later told police that he didn’t recall shooting the third victim, according to court records.

Hudson is scheduled to be sentenced June 14.