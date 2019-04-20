Crime
Female victim seriously injured in shooting, Kansas City police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Kansas City police said a female victim was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of the city.
Officers were called to investigate at about 3:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Bellaire Avenue.
The victim was found outside a residence and taken to a hospital.
Police said they were looking for a female suspect. No further information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments