Crime

Female victim seriously injured in shooting, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Kansas City police said a female victim was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of the city.

Officers were called to investigate at about 3:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Bellaire Avenue.

The victim was found outside a residence and taken to a hospital.

Police said they were looking for a female suspect. No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  