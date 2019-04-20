Female victim seriously injured in shooting, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police said a female victim was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of the city.

Officers were called to investigate at about 3:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Bellaire Avenue.

The victim was found outside a residence and taken to a hospital.

Police said they were looking for a female suspect. No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.