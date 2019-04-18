KCK man sentenced in 2017 double fatal wreck that happened during police pursuit

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated April 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated April 18, 2019.

A 21-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison more than a year after he was charged in the death of two of his passengers, who were killed in a crash during a police pursuit, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office.

Zackery T. Smith was arrested in October 2017, following the fatal wreck.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said officers were pursuing suspects from a reported shoplifting at Cabela’s on Oct. 2 when the crash happened.

Smith was allegedly fleeing from police in a 1996 Lexus. He was trying to turn onto Parallel Parkway from 94th Street when the Lexus and a westbound 2015 Ford F-150 collided, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Two of Smith’s passengers, Jason Edwards, 27, of Kansas City, and Amber Bledsoe, 23, of Prairie Village, were killed in the wreck.

The district attorney’s office charged Smith with two counts of first-degree felony murder and one count each of felony interference with law enforcement, felony eluding and driving without a license two days after the crash.

According to court records, Smith pleaded guilty in February to an amended charge of second-degree murder, “unintentional but reckless.” All other charges were dismissed.

A judge sentenced him to state prison Thursday.