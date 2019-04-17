Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017.

A 28-year-old woman was found stabbed, with possibly life-threatening injuries, early Wednesday inside a Lawrence home, according to police.

Lawrence police were called to the 900 block of Essex Court about 6:15 a.m. Arriving officers found the victim inside her home. She was taken to the trauma center of a hospital, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Details of what led to the injury were not available.

Police said the woman’s injuries may be life-threatening. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.