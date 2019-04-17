Crime
Leavenworth foster father sentenced to prison for sex crime against child in his care
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives
A 38-year-old foster father from Leavenworth was sentenced Tuesday to 4 years in Kansas prison for a sex crime involving a child, according to the Leavenworth County attorney.
Floyd Hardin Jr. had pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a teen. The charges stem from when Hardin was a foster father and the child was placed in his care.
“Children placed into the foster care system should be protected not violated,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a written statement.
“Our office will continue to strive to protect our community, particularly the most vulnerable population — our children.”
Comments