Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017.

A Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with several sex crimes against a child.

The charges were announced Tuesday afternoon by Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree Sr.

The deputy, Michael Edward Mastel, has been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2010.

Mastel faces charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The sodomy is alleged to have ocurred in 2011 or 2012. The rape and the sexual exploitation is alleged to have occurred between March and June of 2018.

This story will be updated.