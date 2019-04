Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree Sr. has scheduled a news conference Tuesday to announce criminal charges against a member of law enforcement.

Dupree will speak to the media at 3 p.m. in his office at 710 N. 7th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Details about the press conference were not released.