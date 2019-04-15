Man who served time for shooting two KC police officers is sentenced on gun charge

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017.

A Kansas City man who spent time in prison for shooting two off-duty police officers was sentenced Monday for illegal possession of a gun, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal judge in Kansas City sentenced Joachim B. Jagetz, 39, to seven years and eight months in federal prison on the gun charge.

Jagetz pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in June 2018 at the Home Depot at 111 E. Linwood Boulevard.

Store employees stopped Jagetz after he allegedly placed items from the hardware section inside a backpack he was carrying on his shoulder and walked out of the store without paying.

When police searched him, they found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in his pants.

The arrest came six months after Jagetz was released from prison, where he served time for shooting and injuring two Kansas City police officers in 2001.

The officers were working off-duty at a haunted house in the West Bottoms area in late October when Jagetz and another man were caught breaking into cars.

Jagetz and the other man ran and then shot the officers. They also exchanged gunfire with other officers. Jagetz was shot in the ankle.

Jagetz pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and was released in January 2018, according to federal prison records.

In addition to those convictions, Jagetz was convicted of drug trafficking while he was incarcerated.