Jury deliberations begin in KC quintuple-killing trial; defense called no witnesses

A Jackson County jury began deliberations Monday in the murder trial of Brandon Howell, who is accused of killing five people in a south Kansas City neighborhood nearly five years ago.

The 38-year-old Howell had been accused of five counts of first-degree murder in the September 2014 shotgun slayings of Susan Choucroun, 69, Lorene Hurst, 88, and her son Darrel Hurst, 63, and the beating deaths of George Taylor, 80, and Anna Taylor, 86. The killings rocked a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac on Woodbridge Lane.

The jury’s deliberations comes after a week-long trial and Monday’s closing statements, where the defense didn’t call any witnesses or present any evidence.

Holly DeWitt, the granddaughter of George and Anna Taylor, said prosecutors presented a credible case to the jury. “I think the prosecution was very strong. Overall, I think their case is very believable. I think the evidence is solid, “ DeWitt said as a throng of spectators and relatives filed out of the sixth floor courtroom. According to court records, the killings started after Howell allegedly tried to steal a classic Jaguar at the Taylor home. A woman inside the house called 911.

Ann and George Taylor

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and then saw the Taylors’ Toyota Highlander speed away. The driver pulled in front of Choucroun’s house, got out and shot her before leaving.

Responding officers found Choucroun dead from a shotgun blast in her driveway next door to the Taylor home. They then found the Taylors badly beaten in the basement of their house. They later died at the hospital.

The bodies of the Hursts were found in the front yard of Lorene Hurst’s home. They had just returned from the store when they were fatally shot.

Susan Choucroun, Darrel Hurst, Lorene Hurst

Howell was arrested later that night as he walked along Interstate 29 in Kansas City, North. He had a shotgun in his right pant leg along with spent shells in a pocket and keys to the Highlander, according to court documents.

Howell also faces charges of burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, motor vehicle theft and four counts of armed criminal action.

