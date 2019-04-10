Written threat found in school prompts Archie School District to cancel classes

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

The Archie School District abruptly canceled classes Wednesday morning after a written threat was found inside its school building, the district announced on social media.

Police responded to the school to investigate the threat, which was discovered inside the school at 302 W. Missouri Route A in Archie, Missouri, which is about 50 miles south of Kansas City in Cass County.

The district said it would take students back home by bus and release them once it was confirmed that an adult was there. The district added that if it is unable to confirm an adult is home, those students would be taken to an off-site location and make arrangements for them to be safely picked up.

The district also canceled all practices and activities scheduled for Wednesday.

The district didn’t’ disclose what the nature of the threat was.