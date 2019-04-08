After investigation, KCK police say device found in stolen car is not explosive

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

After an investigation, Kansas City, Kansas, police said a device found in a stolen car in the 2100 block of North 82nd Street is not thought to be a dangerous explosive.

Police were investigating the device after it was discovered about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officers shut down traffic in the area while they worked to determine how to make the item safe.

About 3:30 p.m., police issued an update saying they did not think the device was dangerous. The Twitter account of Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced that the device was a “small commercial firework only.”

“No danger to public,” he added.

Police said they removed the item and disposed of it safely.