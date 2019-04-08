Crime

After investigation, KCK police say device found in stolen car is not explosive

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

After an investigation, Kansas City, Kansas, police said a device found in a stolen car in the 2100 block of North 82nd Street is not thought to be a dangerous explosive.

Police were investigating the device after it was discovered about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officers shut down traffic in the area while they worked to determine how to make the item safe.

About 3:30 p.m., police issued an update saying they did not think the device was dangerous. The Twitter account of Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced that the device was a “small commercial firework only.”

“No danger to public,” he added.

Police said they removed the item and disposed of it safely.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
  Comments  

Read Next

Hickman Mills students may have eaten marijuana-laced brownies; police investigate

Crime

Hickman Mills students may have eaten marijuana-laced brownies; police investigate

The Hickman Mills School District and the Kansas City Police Department are investigating reports that students may have been sickened by marijuana-laced food.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service