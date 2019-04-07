Crime

Man in custody, another seriously injured when fight escalates to shooting in Raytown

A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after a fight escalated to a shooting in Raytown, police said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The alleged shooter was in custody, police said.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a person who was armed about 10:35 a.m. in the 7200 block of Woodson Road. While officers were en route, callers reported that shots had been fired.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot by someone he knew. Witnesses told police that there had been a disturbance that turned into a fight and it escalated to a shooting, police said. Police found the alleged shooter and took him into custody.

Police continued to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
