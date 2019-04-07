Man in custody, another seriously injured when fight escalates to shooting in Raytown

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after a fight escalated to a shooting in Raytown, police said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The alleged shooter was in custody, police said.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a person who was armed about 10:35 a.m. in the 7200 block of Woodson Road. While officers were en route, callers reported that shots had been fired.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot by someone he knew. Witnesses told police that there had been a disturbance that turned into a fight and it escalated to a shooting, police said. Police found the alleged shooter and took him into custody.

Police continued to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).