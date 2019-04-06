Crime

Dismembered horse found in KC park was stolen; KCK police take over investigation

Dismembered remains of horse found in Kansas City park

The dismembered remains of a horse were found Monday in Kessler Park in Kansas City. Police said it appeared the horse had been partly consumed and handed the investigation to animal control.  By
Up Next
The dismembered remains of a horse were found Monday in Kessler Park in Kansas City. Police said it appeared the horse had been partly consumed and handed the investigation to animal control.  By

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has taken over the investigation of a dismembered horse found in a park last week.

The horse’s carcass was found Monday by a man who was playing disc golf in Kessler Park in northeast Kansas City. But Kansas City Police said Saturday they had determined that the horse was stolen from Kansas City, Kansas, and transferred the case.

Officials said the horse appeared to have been “field-dressed for consumption,” with the meat removed and the rest of the animal stuffed in a barrel and dumped in the park.

The horse’s head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were found scattered in a grassy area.

Animal Control is conducting the investigation, sending the remains to a veterinarian to determine the cause and time of death. It became a criminal investigation after police determined the horse was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or 816-513-DUMP (3867) or the 311 Action Center.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Andy Marso

Kansas City Star health reporter Andy Marso was part of a Pulitzer Prize-finalist team at The Star and previously won state and regional awards at the Topeka Capital-Journal and Kansas Health Institute News Service. He has written two books, including one about his near-fatal bout with meningitis.
  Comments  

Read Next

FBI searches for man who robbed North KC bank wearing dark wig with blonde highlights

Crime

FBI searches for man who robbed North KC bank wearing dark wig with blonde highlights

A spokeswoman for the FBI said a black man wearing a dark colored long wig with blonde highlights robbed the First Federal Bank at 1200 Armour Road at 10:57 a.m. Saturday. He may have fled in a gold car.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service