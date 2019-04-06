Dismembered horse found in KC park was stolen; KCK police take over investigation

Dismembered remains of horse found in Kansas City park The dismembered remains of a horse were found Monday in Kessler Park in Kansas City. Police said it appeared the horse had been partly consumed and handed the investigation to animal control. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The dismembered remains of a horse were found Monday in Kessler Park in Kansas City. Police said it appeared the horse had been partly consumed and handed the investigation to animal control.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has taken over the investigation of a dismembered horse found in a park last week.

The horse’s carcass was found Monday by a man who was playing disc golf in Kessler Park in northeast Kansas City. But Kansas City Police said Saturday they had determined that the horse was stolen from Kansas City, Kansas, and transferred the case.

Officials said the horse appeared to have been “field-dressed for consumption,” with the meat removed and the rest of the animal stuffed in a barrel and dumped in the park.

The horse’s head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were found scattered in a grassy area.

Animal Control is conducting the investigation, sending the remains to a veterinarian to determine the cause and time of death. It became a criminal investigation after police determined the horse was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or 816-513-DUMP (3867) or the 311 Action Center.