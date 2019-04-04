Crime
Man critically injured in shooting Thursday night, Kansas City police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A shooting Thursday night left a man critically injured in Kansas City’s East Side, police said.
The shooting happened about 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 29th Street.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable.
Police had no suspect information, and no arrests have been announced.
Officers remained at the scene late Thursday night. The investigation was ongoing.
Comments