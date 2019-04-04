Man critically injured in shooting Thursday night, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A shooting Thursday night left a man critically injured in Kansas City’s East Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 29th Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable.

Police had no suspect information, and no arrests have been announced.

Officers remained at the scene late Thursday night. The investigation was ongoing.