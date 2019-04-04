Crime

Man critically injured in shooting Thursday night, Kansas City police say

A shooting Thursday night left a man critically injured in Kansas City’s East Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 29th Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable.

Police had no suspect information, and no arrests have been announced.

Officers remained at the scene late Thursday night. The investigation was ongoing.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
