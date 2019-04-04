Independence man found guilty of illegally possessing handgun after 2018 shooting

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated March 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated March 27, 2019.

A 43-year-old Independence man has been convicted in federal court of illegally possessing a gun, which he used to shoot his girlfriend, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri announced in a statement.

A jury found William C. McGee guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a trial on Thursday.

The conviction stems from a shooting that happened this past summer in Independence.

Police were called to the Great Western Motel on June 13, 2018, to investigate a report of gunfire. The suspected shooter was seen driving in a green Toyota Camry.

Police found the car in a nearby driveway with the suspect, later identified as McGee, standing beside it.

According to court records, McGee reached behind his back and pulled out a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun and threw it over the car.

Police arrested McGee on an active warrant for a separate domestic assault case.

McGee’s girlfriend told police at the scene that McGee had shot her outside their camper home, which was parked at that location.

Police later found in the camper multiple rounds of 9mm ammunition, which matched the brand of ammunition found in the handgun, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors noted McGee has prior felony convictions in Michigan for delivery of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

After a jury returned a guilty verdict this week, the court scheduled McGee to be sentenced Aug. 23.