Kansas City man sentenced to prison for stabbing victim to death in 2017

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after he was convicted of stabbing another man to death near a bus stop, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Malliek D. Haynes, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County Circuit Court in the death of 51-year-old Alton D. Hughes.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Nov. 28, 2017, at the northeast corner of Independence and Woodland avenues near a RideKC bus stop.

Several witnesses told police they saw Haynes push Hughes to the ground and repeatedly stab him as the men argued, court records said.

Part of the attack was captured on surveillance video.

Haynes was arrested in January 2018 in connection to the stabbing following a standoff with police in the 3700 block of Myrtle Avenue, court records said.

A judge ordered Haynes on Wednesday to serve 22 years in prison for the murder conviction and three years for armed criminal action. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

