Driver in fatal wrong-way collision is charged with driving while intoxicated

The motorist accused of driving her Cadillac Escalade the wrong way on Interstate 435 and colliding with another vehicle in a crash that killed a 26-year-old Independence man, has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Naquita D. Williams, 34, of Kansas City is charged with a DWI that resulted in death, a felony, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday afternoon.
According to court records filed Monday, Kansas City police arrived on the scene of the 1:40 a.m. crash at 87th Street and I-435 involving a maroon Cadillac Escalade and a Ford Fusion and found Danzel Campbell, the driver of the Ford, dead from injuries that had been sustained in the crash.
Police determined that the Escalade had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-435 when the head-on collision occurred.
“Officers detected an odor of intoxicants and the defendants’ eyes were watery, bloodshot and glassy,” according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.
Police reported that the driver of the Escalade had slurred speech and that “A test indicated impairment,” the release said. According to court documents she was “under the influence of alcohol.”
The driver of the Escalade was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. According to the county prosecutor, a search warrant was obtained to draw her blood for testing.
If convicted of the charge filed against her Williams could face up to 15 years in prisons.
