KC police release photos of van they are seeking in connection with homicide

Kansas City police on Saturday released photos of a vehicle they are trying to locate in connection with a homicide Thursday in the 2400 block of Lister Avenue.
Police said the vehicle is believed to be a Chrysler Town and Country van that witnesses described as having no license plates and a loud exhaust.
Police responded to a shooting about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and found the victim with gunshot wounds inside a house. The man, whom police later identified as 30-year-old Joseph D. Corum of Kansas City, died a short time later.
The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument between Corum and the suspect, according to police. Witnesses told police they heard the victim arguing with someone in the front yard of the home just prior to the shooting.
Corum’s death was Kansas City’s 32nd homicide in 2019.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
