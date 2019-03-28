Crime

Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 28, 2019 09:07 PM

A Kansas City man received a life sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty to charges from a 2017 murder that was caught on surveillance video.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Thomas E. Midgette Jr., 56, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm last November. 

The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 58-year-old Raymond C. Jones in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue. The killing happened Jan. 21, 2017, after a fight between Midgette and Jones. 

Surveillance video showed Midgette standing over Jones and shooting him, according to court records.

On Thursday, Jackson County Circuit Judge S. Margene Burnett sentenced Midgette to life in prison for murder, 30 years in prison for armed criminal action charge and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences are set to run concurrently with one another.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

