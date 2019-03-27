Crime

Man shot in the ankle in Kansas City during argument between man and woman

By Glenn E. Rice

March 27, 2019 09:46 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle early Wednesday by another man who was arguing with a woman.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Hardesty Avenue. The victim told arriving officers that he was shot after a woman and another man argued.

The victim said the man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and fired twice, hitting him in the right ankle. The shooter and the woman immediately fled in an unknown direction.

Emergency crews arrived and took the victim to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available. Police did not release a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  