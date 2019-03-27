Man shot in the ankle in Kansas City during argument between man and woman

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle early Wednesday by another man who was arguing with a woman.
The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Hardesty Avenue. The victim told arriving officers that he was shot after a woman and another man argued.
The victim said the man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and fired twice, hitting him in the right ankle. The shooter and the woman immediately fled in an unknown direction.
Emergency crews arrived and took the victim to a hospital.
No other details were immediately available. Police did not release a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
