Empty stolen car left running leads police to burglary suspect in Prairie Village

Police checking on unoccupied stolen vehicle that was left running discovered a burglary in progress early Wednesday in Prairie Village.
A police officer discovered the idling vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of Springfield Street. A check of the vehicle’s license plate showed that the car had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, police said.
As other officers arrived, they saw a 26-year-old Kansas City man exiting a detached garage in the neighborhood. They took him into custody after discovering that the garage had been burglarized and that stolen property was found in the area.
The man was booked into the Johnson County jail where he was awaiting formal charges.
