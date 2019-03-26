Leawood man temporarily banned from conducting autopsies in Kansas

A Leawood man and his affiliated companies have been temporarily banned from conducting autopsies in Kansas, according to the office of the Kansas Attorney General.
A Shawnee County district judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order banning 37-year-old Shawn Parcells from conducting autopsies, forensic pathology and tissue recovery until a civil lawsuit alleging violations of the state’s consumer protection and false claims acts are resolved.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed the lawsuit last week, contending 14 violations of the False Claims Act and violations of the Consumer Protection Act involving three consumers.
Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to completed them in accordance with Kansas law, the lawsuit contends.
Coroner-ordered autopsies are to be performed by qualified pathologists. Parcells, however, essentially is a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education, degree or license in the healing arts, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also contends that Parcells accepted payments for private autopsies but failed to perform them.
The attorney general’s office last week charged Parcells in Wabaunsee County District Court with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration.
