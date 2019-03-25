Video shows former Lawrence police officer shoot driver during May 29 traffic stop

Police dash cam video released Monday shows a driver wrestle a Lawrence police officer to the ground and fight him before being shot in the back by another officer during a traffic stop last year.

Brindley Blood, the officer who shot the man, is charged in Douglas County District Court with reckless aggravated battery. Blood has maintained the May 29 shooting was accidental and she meant to reach for her stun gun instead of her firearm.

Blood resigned from the Lawrence Police Department on January 28. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The video released Monday shows how the traffic stop quickly turned violent.

The motorist, Akira S. Lewis, had been pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and refused to comply with demands from Officer Ian McCann to hand over his driver’s license and insurance information.

Throughout the video, Lewis repeatedly said he was singled out by McCann, who he said didn’t stop other motorists for not wearing their seat belts. Lewis asked McCann to summoned a supervisor. McCann refused to do so.

McCann called for backup and told Lewis he would be arrested if he did not cooperate.

“You’re about to go to jail on a seat belt violation, are you really wanting to do that?” McCann is heard asking in the video. “You could give me your driver’s license, I could write you a ticket and you can drive home.”

Lewis responded: “I haven’t done nothing.”

After Blood arrived, McCann opened the car door and physically removed Lewis from the vehicle.

Blood tried to intervene as McCann and Lewis wrestled. She pulled her gun and shot Lewis on the back of his shoulder.

Other officers arrived, and McCann and Blood handcuffed Lewis.

Douglas County prosecutors asked the Johnson County District Attorney’s office to review the case because Lewis was both a victim and defendant in the case.

Lewis, who survived the shooting, was charged in Douglas County with battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, no proof of insurance and driving without a seat belt.