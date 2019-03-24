Crime

After 5-hour standoff, Olathe police arrest man suspected of domestic violence

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 24, 2019 09:55 AM

A standoff that lasted about 5 hours ended Sunday morning when police arrested a man suspected of domestic violence as he tried to flee an Olathe home, police said.

The standoff began about 2 a.m Sunday when officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of North Purdom Street.

A 37-year-old woman told police that a man she described as her significant other had beaten her, police said. The man remained inside the home and refused to exit, leading to a standoff with police.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the man tried to flee from the rear of the house. However, police took him into custody.

Police continued to investigate the alleged domestic battery and asked anyone with information about the crime to call police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

