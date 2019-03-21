Crime

After 4 years, slaying in Kansas City remains unsolved and police ask for help

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 21, 2019 08:45 AM

Kansas City police have asked for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide that occurred nearly four years ago in a residential neighborhood just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which was then called The Paseo.

While responding to an ambulance call, police found Kevin L. Deardorff, 45, lying in the grass between the street and sidewalk in the 1800 block of East 76th Street. He died at the scene from unspecified injuries.

The Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

