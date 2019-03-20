Crime

FBI investigate bank robbery in Zona Rosa, release image of suspect

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 20, 2019 08:11 PM

The FBI was investigating a bank robbery in the Zona Rosa shopping center in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened 12:38 p.m. at North American Savings Bank, 7012 N.W. Barry Road.

According to a news release from the FBI, a male suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller a note.

The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapons were reported and no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a white male about 6 feet tall with a slender build. A surveillance image released by authorities show him wearing a white baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or the FBI at 816-512-8200.

