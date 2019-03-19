Crime

Makeover gives KCPD a new look — at least on the internet

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 19, 2019

Update your bookmarks, because the Kansas City Police Department launched a new website Tuesday afternoon aimed at better informing and serving the public, the department announced.

The new site, which can be found at kcpd.org, prominently features unsolved homicides and missing persons cases to help police get more information in those investigation, according to a new release from the Police Department.

The site also highlights the department’s most-used services and most-searched items. It will allow the department to add additional online services in the future.

The site, which was last redesigned in 2013, is meant to work on all devices and allow people to find department information without having to look through unrelated search results.

The site gives people access to their local patrol division, community interaction officers, job openings, public events and breaking news.

The new design was a partnership with web design firm Xander e-Solutions and the department’s media unit and information services division.

