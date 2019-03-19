Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Kansas City discount store

Crime

Kansas City police on Tuesday released surveillance video of a Feb. 25 armed robbery at a discount store. 

Shortly before 2 p.m. a man entered the store in the 5900 block of Wilson Road. He was armed with a gun and stole cash from the store before fleeing. 

Police described the robber as a white man, age 45 to 55, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue ski mask and boots. 

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

