Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Kansas City discount store

Kansas City police on Tuesday released surveillance video of a Feb. 25 armed robbery at a discount store.
Shortly before 2 p.m. a man entered the store in the 5900 block of Wilson Road. He was armed with a gun and stole cash from the store before fleeing.
Police described the robber as a white man, age 45 to 55, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue ski mask and boots.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
