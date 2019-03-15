Former Jackson Co. deputy investigated for excessive force. FBI asked to review case

A Jackson County deputy has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged excessive force incident from earlier this year and the FBI has been requested to review the case, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release Friday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy, whose name was not released, was assigned to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Feb. 22.
The deputy was called to 10th and Main streets around 8 p.m. in regard to an intoxicated person who refused to exit a bus.
The deputy started giving verbal commands to the person on the bus.
When that person didn’t respond, the sheriff’s office said the deputy grabbed him to try to escort him off but was unable to do so.
It said the deputy pulled the intoxicated person by the arm, causing him to land on the floor of the bus with his right hand underneath his body.
While on the floor, the person didn’t respond to the deputy’s commands to put his hands behind his back.
“Almost immediately,” the news release said, the deputy tried to use “a wrist lock technique” on the person’s left arm. While doing so, the deputy tried to roll them over, causing the right arm to remain underneath his body.
“At this time the Deputy visibly became aggressive toward the intoxicated party,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Deputy deployed his electronic control device approximately seven times and also struck the non-combative intoxicated party multiple times with his fist.”
“Neither technique worked to gain compliance,” it added.
Shortly after, someone else got on the bus and helped the deputy remove the intoxicated person’s right arm from under his body.
The sheriff’s office said it placed the deputy on leave with pay after reviewing video of the incident.
During the investigation into the matter, several deputies who were on the call “recognized the unprofessional behavior,” the sheriff’s office said, and reported what they saw to a supervisor.
The deputy resigned from the sheriff’s office on March 8, and the investigation was turned over to the prosecutor’s office and the county counselor’s office.
The sheriff’s office said it forwarded the information to the FBI for review on Friday night.
