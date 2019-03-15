Crime

After shooting report, Kansas City police find man with knife and gunshot wounds

By Glenn E. Rice

March 15, 2019 10:43 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City police are investigating an early Friday altercation that left a man with knife and gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the incident in the 3200 block of Qunicy Avenue just before 4 a.m. They were initially dispatched on a shooting report but the call was upgraded to a stabbing, police said.

Arriving officers found a male victim who had been stabbed and shot. Details of what prompted the incident were not released.

The man’s injuries are critical but not considered to be life-threatening.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  