After shooting report, Kansas City police find man with knife and gunshot wounds

Kansas City police are investigating an early Friday altercation that left a man with knife and gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to the incident in the 3200 block of Qunicy Avenue just before 4 a.m. They were initially dispatched on a shooting report but the call was upgraded to a stabbing, police said.
Arriving officers found a male victim who had been stabbed and shot. Details of what prompted the incident were not released.
The man’s injuries are critical but not considered to be life-threatening.
