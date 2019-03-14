Crime

After man was pistol-whipped and shot while pumping gas, KCK police seek suspect car

By Glenn E. Rice

March 14, 2019 03:46 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City, Kan., police have released a photo of a Ford Taurus that was used in a shooting and robbery early Thursday outside of a gas station at 18th Street and Grandview Boulevard.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:30 a.m. A gunman walked up to a man who was putting gas in his car. The gunman pistol-whipped the victim to the ground, shot him, and attempted to take his vehicle.

Police did not share information about the victim’s medical condition.

The gunman fled in a 2000-2007 light blue Ford Taurus that had a temporary license tag. The car has two different styled rims on the driver’s side, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the gunman and the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  