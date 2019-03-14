After man was pistol-whipped and shot while pumping gas, KCK police seek suspect car

Kansas City, Kan., police have released a photo of a Ford Taurus that was used in a shooting and robbery early Thursday outside of a gas station at 18th Street and Grandview Boulevard.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:30 a.m. A gunman walked up to a man who was putting gas in his car. The gunman pistol-whipped the victim to the ground, shot him, and attempted to take his vehicle.
Police did not share information about the victim’s medical condition.
The gunman fled in a 2000-2007 light blue Ford Taurus that had a temporary license tag. The car has two different styled rims on the driver’s side, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the gunman and the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments