Crime

Kansas City man accused of sexually abusing girl from age 5 to 15

By Glenn E. Rice

March 13, 2019 02:37 PM

A 74-year-old Kansas City, North, man is charged with statutory sodomy, accused of repeatedly abusing a girl for about a decade, according to court records.

Clay County prosecutors have accused Larry Kretzschmer of sexual assaulting the girl starting when she was 5 years old and continuing until she was about 15.

Kretzschmer was arrested and booked into the Clay County jail. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Prosecutors allege the assaults happened periodically when the victim lived in a Gladstone neighborhood. Kretzschmer allegedly told investigators the first assault happened when he touched the victim while she jumped on a small trampoline in his backyard.

The assaults continued for several years and progressed. The abuse ended when the victim and her family moved away, according to court records filed with the charges.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

