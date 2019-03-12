Possible human remains found in shed behind Pleasant Hill home

Police officers in Cass County were investigating after someone reported finding possible human remains in a shed Tuesday afternoon.
The Pleasant Hill Police Department posted on Facebook that its officers were called to the 400 block of North Independence Street to investigate the report.
A person told police they were cleaning a shed behind a home when they found what they believed to be human remains.
Police observed what was found and also believed the remains could possibly be human, the post said.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and took possession of the remains. It is assisting in the investigation.
No further details were shared Tuesday night.
