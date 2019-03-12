Crime

Man arrested after allegedly ramming stolen car into KC police vehicle and fleeing

By Glenn E. Rice

March 12, 2019 01:56 PM

A man was arrested in Kansas City Tuesday after allegedly ramming a police vehicle with a stolen car and leading officers on a car chase.

About 11:15 a.m. police were patrolling the area of 11th Street and Hardesty Avenue while investigating a vehicle theft.

Officers tried to pull over a car at a convenience store but the driver refused to stop. The driver then rammed the stolen car into the police vehicle and sped away, according to police.

Officers decided to chase the suspect because they considered the ramming of the vehicle an aggravated assault, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a written statement.

Police later found that the vehicle had crashed near 39th Street and Bruce Watkins Drive. After a brief search, officers arrested the man near 43rd Street and Highland Avenue.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he's worked since 1988.

