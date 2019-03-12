Crime

Shooting in south KC neighborhood leaves man with critical injuries

By Glenn E. Rice

March 12, 2019 09:14 AM

A man was critically injured after being shot early Tuesday in south Kansas City, according to police. 

Police responded to the area of 96th and McGee streets just after 5 a.m. to investigate the sound of shots being fired. While canvassing the area, officers found a man on a porch suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said they did not have information about the shooter. Details of the shooting were not available

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

