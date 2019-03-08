Kansas City man found guilty of murder in wife’s 2017 stabbing death at their home

A Kansas City man has been found guilty of murder after he was accused of stabbing his wife and leaving her body in the basement of their home in 2017.

A Jackson County jury handed up the verdict Friday, convicting Benjamin H. Byers, 46, of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child endangerment, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School on Nov. 29, 2017, after a child told a school counselor there was a body in her family’s basement.

The victim was later identified as the child’s mother, 47-year-old Melissa Byers.

Police went to the home in the 2400 block of College Avenue and found Benjamin Byers, who told police he didn’t know where his wife was and and that he’d last seen her going to work on Nov. 27.

Police followed a trail of blood drops throughout the house and into the basement, where they found a blood-covered tarp. After securing a search warrant, they found more blood and what appeared to be drag marks in the basement.

Police also noted what appeared to be attempts to clean the dining room, living room, kitchen and bathroom.

Court records said Melissa Byers’ body was found in the basement, wrapped in carpeting, plastic, sheets and clothing.

In an interview, the child told police her father had been acting “weird” and indicated he had been drinking when he picked her up from school Nov. 28. She also described seeing “lots of blood” in the home and seeing the body in the basement with what she thought was a stab in the back.

In fear of her life, court records said, the child kept what she saw a secret until the next day.

The medical examiner’s office said Melissa Byers died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Benjamin Byers was taken into custody and was facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records show the charges were later amended.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled April 19.