SUV sought in hit-and-run crash that caused injuries, Overland Park police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 07, 2019 04:55 PM

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help locating an SUV that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Quivira Road at West 112th Terrace.

Injuries were reported, though police have not released details on how the crash happened.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small white SUV, similar to a Toyota Highlander, with a large black container on top of a luggage rack on the roof of the vehicle.

No information on the driver was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-327-5677, extension 2800, or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

