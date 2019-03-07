SUV sought in hit-and-run crash that caused injuries, Overland Park police say

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help locating an SUV that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Quivira Road at West 112th Terrace.
Injuries were reported, though police have not released details on how the crash happened.
The suspect vehicle was described as a small white SUV, similar to a Toyota Highlander, with a large black container on top of a luggage rack on the roof of the vehicle.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
No information on the driver was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-327-5677, extension 2800, or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
Comments