Crime

Paroled murderer, convicted again on drug and gun charges in Kansas City, is sentenced

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 07, 2019 03:54 PM

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated March 5, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated March 5, 2019.
By

A 48-year-old Kansas City man who was on parole for murder has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison after being convicted on drug and weapon charges, the U.S. attorney’s office at the Western District of Missouri announced Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays sentenced Lamont E. Owens to 18 years and 4 months in federal prison without the chance for parole. The sentence is to be served consecutively to the unexpired sentence for a previous murder conviction.

Owens was found guilty in January 2018 of distributing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in the furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of distributing crack cocaine.

Owens has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2015.

Owens has eight prior felony convictions from a single case in Jackson County. A jury found Owens guilty of murdering one man and attempting to rob another.

Owens and others tried to rob two drug dealers, taking their money and drugs. Owens and his accomplices shot the victims as they fled. Owens had been sentenced to 80 years in state prison before he was paroled.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  