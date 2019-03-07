Paroled murderer, convicted again on drug and gun charges in Kansas City, is sentenced

A 48-year-old Kansas City man who was on parole for murder has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison after being convicted on drug and weapon charges, the U.S. attorney’s office at the Western District of Missouri announced Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays sentenced Lamont E. Owens to 18 years and 4 months in federal prison without the chance for parole. The sentence is to be served consecutively to the unexpired sentence for a previous murder conviction.

Owens was found guilty in January 2018 of distributing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in the furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of distributing crack cocaine.

Owens has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2015.

Owens has eight prior felony convictions from a single case in Jackson County. A jury found Owens guilty of murdering one man and attempting to rob another.

Owens and others tried to rob two drug dealers, taking their money and drugs. Owens and his accomplices shot the victims as they fled. Owens had been sentenced to 80 years in state prison before he was paroled.