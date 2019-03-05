Driver runs a stop sign, hits KCK police vehicle Tuesday night, chief says

Kansas City, Kan., police said one of their vehicles was struck by another driver Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported about 6:20 p.m. at South 21st Street and Metropolitan Avenue. Police said it happened while officers were patrolling the area.
In a tweet, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the police vehicle.
Police said no officers were injured.
The other driver was allegedly “a convicted felon, and had an AK in the car,” the chief’s tweet said.
The driver was reported to have minor injuries, police said.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday night.
