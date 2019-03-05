Crime

Two men arrested in police chase after allegedly almost hitting Liberty officer

By Glenn E. Rice

March 05, 2019 11:45 AM

Two men were arrested early Tuesday in Liberty after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle they were driving while trying to elude Independence police and Clay County sheriff’s deputies.

The fleeing vehicle almost struck a Liberty police officer who tried to deploy stop sticks during the pursuit, said Deputy Jon Bazzano, a spokesman for the Clay County Sheriff’s office. The Liberty officer was not harmed.

The chase started just before 7:30 a.m. when Independence police officers pursued a reported stolen vehicle into Liberty. Clay County deputies joined the chase and followed the vehicle until it crashed near West Kansas and Conistor streets.

The fleeing suspects were arrested after a short foot chase. Criminal charges are expected to be filed later Tuesday, Bazzano said.

