KCK man charged with second-degree murder in Overland Park fatality wreck

The Johnson County District Attorney has charged Eric Segovia, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine and other counts for his alleged role in a Friday morning vehicle accident in Overland Park that killed one person.
Authorities believe it was Segovia’s vehicle that veered off U.S. 69, headed northbound onto an embankment and struck a vehicle on College Boulevard that was traveling east.
Segovia allegedly fled the scene on foot and was arrested by Overland Park police officers on a trail behind the DoubleTree Hotel, 10100 College Blvd. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Jesse Kala of Overland Park, died at the scene.
Segovia was also charged with fleeing the scene of a car wreck, interfering with law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and failing to have proof of auto insurance.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Segovia is in custody, held on $750,000 bond.
Segovia last year was charged with domestic battery stemming from an incident in Overland Park. He failed to show up for a Jan. 30 court date in that case, according to Johnson County court records.
In 2013, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Lenexa and also driving with a suspended license. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to the driving under the influence charge and was sentenced to probation. His probation was revoked a year later when he was found driving with a suspended license.
Comments