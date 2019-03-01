Independence school counselor accused of sexual contact with teen

A 30-year-old Independence school employee is accused of having sexual contact with a teen and sharing explicit images, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.
Meghann N. Wells is charged with possession of child pornography, second-degree statutory sodomy, furnishing pornographic material to a minor and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court records, Independence police became aware on Thursday of possible sexual activity between Wells and a person under the age of 17 after someone reported that the two had been exchanging inappropriate text messages and had sexual contact.
In an interview with the teen at the Child Protection Center, authorities were told sexually explicit photos and videos were shared between the teen and Wells and that Wells allegedly had sexual contact with the teen at Wells’ residence last year.
Later on Thursday, a school resource officer escorted Wells from Van Horn High School to the police department for an interview.
Wells is listed as a counselor on the Independence School District’s website.
In the interview with police, Wells said she and the teen began to “sext” each other last spring, court records said.
Wells also allegedly told police she engaged in sexual activity with the teen last December.
While Wells was taken to the city jail, police searched her belongings and found a loaded handgun in her purse.
Court records said Wells had the gun in her possession while she was at the high school.
Wells’ bond was set at $50,000.
A court date has not been scheduled.
