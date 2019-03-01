Blue Springs police search for white Chevrolet Blazer after homeowner was shot

Blue Springs police are investigating a shooting early Friday that left a 52-year-old man with a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:35 a.m. in the area of SW 19th Street and SW Stonecreek Drive. Police said a homeowner went outside to investigate and found someone trying to break into a shed. The homeowner was shot while chasing the intruders, according to initial police reports.
The intruders sped away. Police are looking for a white, 1990s Chevrolet Blazer in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information should call the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments