Blue Springs police search for white Chevrolet Blazer after homeowner was shot

By Glenn E. Rice

March 01, 2019 11:40 AM

Blue Springs police are investigating a shooting early Friday that left a 52-year-old man with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:35 a.m. in the area of SW 19th Street and SW Stonecreek Drive. Police said a homeowner went outside to investigate and found someone trying to break into a shed. The homeowner was shot while chasing the intruders, according to initial police reports.

The intruders sped away. Police are looking for a white, 1990s Chevrolet Blazer in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

