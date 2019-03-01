Motorist crashes into building at 80th, Prospect while trying to elude KC police

Kansas City police arrested a speeding motorist who tried to elude an officer early Friday and crashed into a building at 80th Street and Prospect Avenue.
The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. An officer patrolling the area near 77th Street and Prospect Avenue noticed a speeding vehicle that drove through a red traffic light.
The motorist tried to turn east at 80th Street but lost control and smashed into a building.
The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran but was arrested moments later.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
No injuries were reported.
Comments