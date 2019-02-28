Man shot in face during Ward Parkway rolling gun battle with kids in car faces charge

A man shot in the face during a rolling gun battle that ended on Ward Parkway in Kansas City has been charged with a federal gun offense.
Anthony J. Fikes, 29, was in a car with a woman and two small children when he was shot on December 29.
After their car stopped at Meyer Boulevard and Ward Parkway, Fikes allegedly threw a backpack into some bushes.
Police found a 9mm handgun in the backpack and Fikes is now charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fikes was on parole on a felony charge and cannot legally possess a gun.
His arraignment on the charge was scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.
According to court documents, the gun battle began near Meyer and Troost Avenue when a former boyfriend of the woman who was with Fikes began following them and firing shots.
Fikes allegedly returned fire as the vehicles drove west on Meyer. The woman lost control of the car at Ward Parkway, where police later found Fikes’ backpack with the gun inside, according to the court documents.
The woman and two children aged 5 and 3, who were in the car, were not injured.
The alleged driver of the other car, Taron J. Davis, sped away but was later arrested.
Davis, 25, is now charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and two counts of child endangerment.
