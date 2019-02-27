Suspect car collides with another vehicle during pursuit, three people injured in KC

A suspect vehicle pursued by police from Kansas to Missouri Wednesday night collided with a citizen’s vehicle and a light pole, leaving three people with injuries, police said.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m at the Paseo and Truman Road.
According to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, accident investigation supervisor with Kansas City police, an outside agency from Kansas was pursuing suspects allegedly wanted for burglary and aggravated assault. Kansas City police later said that agency was the Overland Park Police Department.
Police said the suspect vehicle drove north on Interstate 35 and took the downtown loop to eastbound Interstate 70. It then exited at the Paseo.
“We’re still talking to witnesses, but it appears that the suspect disregarded a red light and struck a citizen’s vehicle on Paseo and then hit a light pole,” Mahoney said.
Two people in the suspect vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
One person in the other car struck was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Later Wednesday night, Olathe police issued a statement on a burglary incident that a police spokesman said was related to the chase.
Olathe police said officers were called to a home in the 40 block of Ventura Lane around 6:48 p.m. to investigate a report of a burglary.
The victim told police a male went into their home and took a television. The male suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim as he was leaving.
The suspect left the scene in a white Cadillac car.
Olathe police said it was later located by another agency and pursued into Kansas City, where the suspect was later taken into custody.
The crash and the burglary incident remain under investigation by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
